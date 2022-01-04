Shaken, not stirred, Peoria Manual cracks Canton 56-33

Canton had no answers as Peoria Manual roared to a 56-33 victory at Peoria Manual High on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 29, Peoria Manual faced off against Lockport and Canton took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on December 28 at Canton High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.