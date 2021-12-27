 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Shaken, not stirred, Normal cracks North Chicago 58-29

  • 0

Normal showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering North Chicago 58-29 in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.

Normal made the first move by forging a 28-13 margin over North Chicago after the first quarter.

Normal's shooting breathed fire to a 39-19 lead over North Chicago at the half.

The Ironmen's supremacy showed as they carried a 46-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 22 , Normal squared up on Collinsville in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News