Shaken, not stirred, Normal cracks North Chicago 58-29

Normal showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering North Chicago 58-29 in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.
Normal made the first move by forging a 28-13 margin over North Chicago after the first quarter.
Normal's shooting breathed fire to a 39-19 lead over North Chicago at the half.
The Ironmen's supremacy showed as they carried a 46-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
