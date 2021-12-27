Shaken, not stirred, New Berlin cracks Springfield Lutheran 58-38

New Berlin's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 58-38 win over Springfield Lutheran in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

The Pretzels moved in front of the Crusaders 13-4 to begin the second quarter.

New Berlin's offense moved to a 27-14 lead over Springfield Lutheran at the intermission.

