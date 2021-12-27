Shaken, not stirred, New Berlin cracks Springfield Lutheran 58-38

New Berlin's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 58-38 win over Springfield Lutheran in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
In recent action on December 17, New Berlin faced off against Virden North Mac and Springfield Lutheran took on Petersburg PORTA on December 18 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For more, click here.
The Pretzels moved in front of the Crusaders 13-4 to begin the second quarter.
New Berlin's offense moved to a 27-14 lead over Springfield Lutheran at the intermission.
