Shaken, not stirred, La Grange Lyons Township cracks Chicago Perspectives Co-Op 73-29

La Grange Lyons Township dominated from start to finish in an imposing 73-29 win over Chicago Perspectives Co-Op at Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

La Grange Lyons Township jumped in front of Chicago Perspectives Co-Op 22-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions fought to a 38-12 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

La Grange Lyons Township thundered to a 64-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

