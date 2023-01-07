Shaken, not stirred, La Grange Lyons Township cracks Chicago Perspectives Co-Op 73-29

La Grange Lyons Township dominated from start to finish in an imposing 73-29 win over Chicago Perspectives Co-Op at Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
La Grange Lyons Township jumped in front of Chicago Perspectives Co-Op 22-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Lions fought to a 38-12 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.
La Grange Lyons Township thundered to a 64-20 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
Recently on December 29, La Grange Lyons Township squared off with Chicago St. Ignatius in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.