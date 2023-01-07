 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, La Grange Lyons Township cracks Chicago Perspectives Co-Op 73-29

La Grange Lyons Township dominated from start to finish in an imposing 73-29 win over Chicago Perspectives Co-Op at Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

La Grange Lyons Township jumped in front of Chicago Perspectives Co-Op 22-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions fought to a 38-12 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

La Grange Lyons Township thundered to a 64-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on December 29, La Grange Lyons Township squared off with Chicago St. Ignatius in a basketball game. For results, click here.

