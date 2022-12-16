Shaken, not stirred, Fithian Oakwood cracks Armstrong 68-37

It was a tough night for Armstrong which was overmatched by Fithian Oakwood in this 68-37 verdict.
In recent action on December 9, Armstrong faced off against Milford and Fithian Oakwood took on Champaign St. Thomas More on December 6 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.