Decatur St. Teresa scored early and often to roll over Farmer City Blue Ridge 77-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 22-8 advantage over Farmer City Blue Ridge through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' shooting steamrolled in front for a 47-20 lead over the Knights at the half.

Decatur St. Teresa struck to a 60-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 17-3 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Monticello . For a full recap, click here. Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Cerro Gordo on Feb. 10 at Cerro Gordo High School. Click here for a recap.

