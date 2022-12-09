Shaken, not stirred, Chicago Payton cracks Chicago Collins 48-26

Chicago Payton turned in a thorough domination of Chicago Collins 48-26 on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Collins and Chicago Payton played in a 47-43 game on January 17, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on December 3, Chicago Payton squared off with Chicago Latin in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
