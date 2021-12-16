Shaken, not stirred, Chicago Kenwood cracks Chicago Phillips 97-58

Yes, Chicago Kenwood looked superb in beating Chicago Phillips, but no autographs please after its 97-58 victory at Chicago Kenwood Academy on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
