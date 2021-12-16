 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Shaken, not stirred, Chicago Kenwood cracks Chicago Phillips 97-58

  • 0

Yes, Chicago Kenwood looked superb in beating Chicago Phillips, but no autographs please after its 97-58 victory at Chicago Kenwood Academy on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 10, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Richardson and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago Simeon on December 9 at Chicago Simeon Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The COVID-19 reality for Justin Fields and Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News