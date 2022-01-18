Shaken, not stirred, Chicago George Washington cracks Chicago Hirsch 68-39

Chicago George Washington's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Hirsch 68-39 on January 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago George Washington faced off against Chicago Julian and Chicago Hirsch took on Chicago Bowen on January 13 at Chicago Hirsch High School. Click here for a recap
