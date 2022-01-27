Shaken, not stirred, Chicago Acero Soto cracks Chicago Spry Community Links 33-10

Chicago Acero Soto's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago Spry Community Links 33-10 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
