Shaken, not stirred, Braidwood Reed-Custer cracks Coal City 77-45

Braidwood Reed-Custer gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Coal City 77-45 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 6.
Last season, Coal City and Braidwood Reed-Custer squared off with February 10, 2022 at Coal City High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 30, Coal City faced off against Sandwich and Braidwood Reed-Custer took on Flanagan-Cornell on December 26 at Flanagan-Cornell High School. For more, click here.
