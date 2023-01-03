 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, Bradley-Bourbonnais cracks Chicago Richards 63-41

  • 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Chicago Richards for a 63-41 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 3.

The first quarter gave Bradley-Bourbonnais a 9-7 lead over Chicago Richards.

The Boilermakers opened a huge 31-14 gap over the Warriors at the half.

Bradley-Bourbonnais struck to a 47-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on December 29, Bradley-Bourbonnais faced off against Peoria and Chicago Richards took on Aurora Metea Valley on December 28 at Aurora Metea Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

