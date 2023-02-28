It was a tough night for Chicago Ellison which was overmatched by Serena in this 50-29 verdict.

Serena opened with a 10-8 advantage over Chicago Ellison through the first quarter.

The Huskers' offense jumped in front for a 25-11 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Serena thundered to a 38-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Huskers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Lions 12-9 in the last stanza.

