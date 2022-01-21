Seneca pulls python act on Roanoke-Benson 66-35

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Seneca turned out the lights on Roanoke-Benson 66-35 in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.
In recent action on January 11, Seneca faced off against Coal City and Roanoke-Benson took on Varna Midland on January 14 at Roanoke-Benson High School.
