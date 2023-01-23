Seneca finds its footing in sprinting past Lowpoint-Washburn 62-23

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It would have taken a herculean effort for Lowpoint-Washburn to claim this one, and Seneca wouldn't allow that in a 62-23 decision for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 23.

Seneca opened with a 20-6 advantage over Lowpoint-Washburn through the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish registered a 29-12 advantage at half over the Wildcats.

Seneca charged to a 47-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Irish got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-2 edge.

In recent action on January 18, Lowpoint-Washburn faced off against Galva and Seneca took on Coal City on January 10 at Coal City High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

