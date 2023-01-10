Seneca edges Coal City in tough test 56-53

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seneca showed its poise to outlast a game Coal City squad for a 56-53 victory on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Seneca and Coal City faced off on January 11, 2022 at Seneca High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 30, Coal City squared off with Sandwich in a basketball game. For more, click here.

