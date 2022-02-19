Seneca claims gritty victory against Minonk Fieldcrest 70-62

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Seneca wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 70-62 over Minonk Fieldcrest in Illinois boys basketball on February 19.

Minonk Fieldcrest climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 33-27 lead at half.

Seneca broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-45 lead over Minonk Fieldcrest.

Conditioning showed as Seneca outscored Minonk Fieldcrest 20-17 in the final period.

