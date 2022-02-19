 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Seneca claims gritty victory against Minonk Fieldcrest 70-62

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Seneca wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 70-62 over Minonk Fieldcrest in Illinois boys basketball on February 19.

Minonk Fieldcrest climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 33-27 lead at half.

Seneca broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-45 lead over Minonk Fieldcrest.

Conditioning showed as Seneca outscored Minonk Fieldcrest 20-17 in the final period.

Recently on February 11 , Minonk Fieldcrest squared up on Heyworth in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal severs Moline's hopes 60-47

Normal grabbed a 60-47 victory at the expense of Moline at Normal Community High on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News