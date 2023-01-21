Schaumburg stops Chicago Westinghouse in snug affair 45-39

Schaumburg survived Chicago Westinghouse in a 45-39 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 13, Schaumburg faced off against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Chicago Westinghouse took on Niles Northridge Prep on January 14 at Niles Northridge Prep High School. For a full recap, click here.
