Schaumburg denies Chicago Perspectives Math & Science's challenge 64-50

Schaumburg tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Perspectives Math & Science 64-50 on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 27, Schaumburg faced off against Chicago Leo and Chicago Perspectives Math & Science took on Plainfield South on December 29 at Chicago Perspectives Math & Science Academy. For more, click here.
