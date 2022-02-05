Ruh-Roh, Glenview Glenbrook South shuts down Chicago Curie 72-48

Glenview Glenbrook South didn't tinker around with Chicago Curie. A 72-48 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Glenview Glenbrook South a 37-23 lead over Chicago Curie.
The Titans kept a 37-24 half margin at the Condors' expense.
Glenview Glenbrook South's upper-hand showed as it carried a 59-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
