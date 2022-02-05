Ruh-Roh, Glenview Glenbrook South shuts down Chicago Curie 72-48

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glenview Glenbrook South didn't tinker around with Chicago Curie. A 72-48 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Glenview Glenbrook South a 37-23 lead over Chicago Curie.

The Titans kept a 37-24 half margin at the Condors' expense.

Glenview Glenbrook South's upper-hand showed as it carried a 59-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 22, Glenview Glenbrook South faced off against Chicago Simeon and Chicago Curie took on Chicago Simeon on January 28 at Chicago Simeon Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

