Ruh-Roh, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West shuts out Chicago Whitney Young 56-34

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Whitney Young 56-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 12.

Recently on March 7 , Chicago Whitney Young squared up on Chicago Kenwood in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West moved in front of Chicago Whitney Young 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West's offense darted to a 25-16 lead over Chicago Whitney Young at the half.

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West's authority showed as it carried a 42-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the fourth-quarter points.

