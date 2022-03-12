Ruh-Roh, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West shuts out Chicago Whitney Young 56-34

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Whitney Young 56-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 12.
Glen Ellyn Glenbard West moved in front of Chicago Whitney Young 13-6 to begin the second quarter.
Glen Ellyn Glenbard West's offense darted to a 25-16 lead over Chicago Whitney Young at the half.
Glen Ellyn Glenbard West's authority showed as it carried a 42-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the fourth-quarter points.
