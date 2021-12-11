Ruh-Roh, Ellison Chicago Intl Charter shuts down Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 68-36

Ellison Chicago Intl Charter's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-36 win over Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit on December 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 4, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit faced off against Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago and Ellison Chicago Intl Charter took on Chicago Hansberry Prep on December 2 at Ellison Chicago International Charter. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
