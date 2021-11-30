Ruh-Roh, Decatur MacArthur shuts down Chatham Glenwood 77-52

Decatur MacArthur dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 77-52 victory over Chatham Glenwood on November 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Decatur MacArthur opened with an 18-16 advantage over Chatham Glenwood through the first quarter.
The Generals' shooting darted to a 33-29 lead over the Titans at the intermission.
