 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Ruh-Roh, Decatur MacArthur shuts down Chatham Glenwood 77-52

  • 0

Decatur MacArthur dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 77-52 victory over Chatham Glenwood on November 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Decatur MacArthur opened with an 18-16 advantage over Chatham Glenwood through the first quarter.

The Generals' shooting darted to a 33-29 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What the Bears expect from Teven Jenkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News