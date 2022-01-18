 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruh-Roh, Country Club Hills Hillcrest shuts down Chicago Leo 65-41

Country Club Hills Hillcrest handled Chicago Leo 65-41 in an impressive showing in Illinois boys basketball action on January 18.

Country Club Hills Hillcrest's offense moved to a 32-25 lead over Chicago Leo at the half.

Country Club Hills Hillcrest's power showed as it carried a 51-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 8 , Chicago Leo squared up on Chicago De La Salle in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

