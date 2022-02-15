Ruh-Roh, Chicago Francis W Parker shuts down Chicago Morgan Park Academy 98-39

Chicago Francis W Parker's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Morgan Park Academy during a 98-39 blowout in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 15.
In recent action on February 10, Chicago Morgan Park Academy faced off against Winnetka North Shore Country Day and Chicago Francis W Parker took on Elgin Academy on February 10 at Chicago Francis W Parker High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.