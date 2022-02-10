Ruh-Roh, Chicago Brooks College Prep shuts down Chicago Schurz 65-39

Chicago Brooks College Prep controlled the action to earn a strong 65-39 win against Chicago Schurz in Illinois boys basketball on February 10.
In recent action on February 3, Chicago Schurz faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Brooks College Prep took on Chicago Corliss on February 3 at Chicago Corliss High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.