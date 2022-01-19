 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruh-Roh, Chicago Academy shuts down Chicago Math and Science 89-14

Chicago Academy painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chicago Math and Science's defense for an 89-14 win on January 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 14, Chicago Academy faced off against Chicago Rickover Naval and Chicago Math and Science took on Chicago Amundsen on January 14 at Chicago Amundsen High School. Click here for a recap

