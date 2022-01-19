Ruh-Roh, Chicago Academy shuts down Chicago Math and Science 89-14

Chicago Academy painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chicago Math and Science's defense for an 89-14 win on January 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Academy faced off against Chicago Rickover Naval and Chicago Math and Science took on Chicago Amundsen on January 14 at Chicago Amundsen High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.