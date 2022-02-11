Ruh-Roh, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop shuts down Farmer City Blue Ridge 60-18

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Farmer City Blue Ridge during a 60-18 blowout in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.
In recent action on February 1, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Toledo Cumberland on February 1 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. For more, click here.
