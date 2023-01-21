Roselle Lake Park earns stressful win over Bloomington 54-48

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Roselle Lake Park wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-48 over Bloomington for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 21.

Bloomington started on steady ground by forging a 14-9 lead over Roselle Lake Park at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers' shooting jumped in front for a 23-17 lead over the Purple Raiders at the half.

Roselle Lake Park and Bloomington each scored in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

