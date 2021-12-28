Romeoville nips Chatham Glenwood in scare 59-54

Mighty close, mighty fine, Romeoville wore a victory shine after clipping Chatham Glenwood 59-54 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
The Spartans' offense moved to a 25-16 lead over the Titans at the half.
Romeoville fended off Chatham Glenwood's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
