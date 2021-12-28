 Skip to main content
Romeoville nips Chatham Glenwood in scare 59-54

Mighty close, mighty fine, Romeoville wore a victory shine after clipping Chatham Glenwood 59-54 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

Recently on December 14 , Chatham Glenwood squared up on Springfield Lanphier in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Spartans' offense moved to a 25-16 lead over the Titans at the half.

Romeoville fended off Chatham Glenwood's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

