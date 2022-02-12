Rolling Meadows turns out the lights on Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 73-35

Rolling Meadows dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 73-35 victory over Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 12.
