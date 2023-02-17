Rockford Lutheran collected a solid win over Normal University in a 69-59 verdict at Rockford Lutheran High on Feb. 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on Feb. 11, Normal University squared off with Bloomington Central Catholic in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.