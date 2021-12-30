Rockford Lutheran drums St. Joseph-Ogden in sound fashion 79-57

 Skip to main content
Yes, Rockford Lutheran looked superb in beating St. Joseph-Ogden, but no autographs please after its 79-57 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.

Recently on December 21 , St Joseph-Ogden squared up on Bismarck-Henning in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Rockford Lutheran a 21-6 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden.

The Crusaders' shooting jumped on top to a 44-25 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Rockford Lutheran's authority showed as it carried a 63-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

