Rock Island trips Lincoln in tenacious tussle 56-47

With little to no wiggle room, Rock Island nosed past Lincoln 56-47 at Rock Island High on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on January 15 , Lincoln squared up on Quincy in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Rock Island made the first move by forging a 12-7 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter.

Rock Island's offense moved to a 56-44 lead over Lincoln at the intermission.

Rock Island chalked up this decision in spite of Lincoln's spirited fourth-quarter performance.

