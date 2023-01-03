Rock Island slips past Peoria 60-58

Rock Island topped Peoria 60-58 in a tough tilt for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 3.
Last season, Peoria and Rock Island squared off with December 29, 2021 at Rock Island High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Peoria faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Rock Island took on Chicago Brother Rice on December 29 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. For a full recap, click here.
