In recent action on January 28, Rock Island faced off against Bloomington . For results, click here. East Peoria took on Morton on February 4 at Morton High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.