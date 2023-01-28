Rock Island dispatches Bloomington 72-53

Rock Island charged Bloomington and collected a 72-53 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Rock Island and Bloomington settling for a 17-17 first-quarter knot.

The Rocks fought to a 31-25 halftime margin at the Purple Raiders' expense.

Rock Island jumped to a 53-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rocks put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Purple Raiders 19-11 in the last stanza.

