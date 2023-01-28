Rock Island dispatches Bloomington 72-53

Rock Island charged Bloomington and collected a 72-53 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Rock Island and Bloomington settling for a 17-17 first-quarter knot.
The Rocks fought to a 31-25 halftime margin at the Purple Raiders' expense.
Rock Island jumped to a 53-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Rocks put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Purple Raiders 19-11 in the last stanza.
In recent action on January 21, Rock Island faced off against Lincoln and Bloomington took on Roselle Lake Park on January 21 at Bloomington High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.