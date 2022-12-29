 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Falls triggers avalanche over Stanford Olympia 63-38

Rock Falls painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Stanford Olympia's defense for a 63-38 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Rock Falls drew first blood by forging a 23-16 margin over Stanford Olympia after the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 46-19 advantage at half over the Spartans.

Rock Falls jumped to a 60-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans narrowed the gap 9-3 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Recently on December 21, Stanford Olympia squared off with Morton in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

