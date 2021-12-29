 Skip to main content
Rock Falls clips Chicago Providence St. Mel in tight victory 44-37

Rock Falls posted a tight 44-37 win over Chicago Providence St. Mel during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Rock Falls jumped in front of Chicago Providence St. Mel 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets registered a 20-14 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

The Rockets moved in front of the Knights 38-28 going into the fourth quarter.

Chicago Providence St. Mel rallied in the final quarter, but Rock Falls skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Recently on December 18 , Chicago Providence St Mel squared up on Melrose Park Walther Christian in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

