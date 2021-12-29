Rock Falls clips Chicago Providence St. Mel in tight victory 44-37

Rock Falls posted a tight 44-37 win over Chicago Providence St. Mel during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Rock Falls jumped in front of Chicago Providence St. Mel 12-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Rockets registered a 20-14 advantage at intermission over the Knights.
The Rockets moved in front of the Knights 38-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Chicago Providence St. Mel rallied in the final quarter, but Rock Falls skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Recently on December 18 , Chicago Providence St Mel squared up on Melrose Park Walther Christian in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.