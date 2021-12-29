Rock Falls clips Chicago Providence St. Mel in tight victory 44-37

Rock Falls posted a tight 44-37 win over Chicago Providence St. Mel during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Rock Falls jumped in front of Chicago Providence St. Mel 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets registered a 20-14 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

The Rockets moved in front of the Knights 38-28 going into the fourth quarter.

Chicago Providence St. Mel rallied in the final quarter, but Rock Falls skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

