Rochester trips Jacksonville in tenacious tussle 41-35

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Rochester to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Jacksonville 41-35 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 11.

The Crimsons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-11 advantage over the Rockets as the first quarter ended.

Rochester broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-25 lead over Jacksonville.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 41-35 final-quarter tie.

In recent action on January 4, Jacksonville faced off against Normal University and Rochester took on Springfield on January 4 at Rochester High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

