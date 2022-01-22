Rochester takes down Pleasant Plains 50-29

Rochester's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Pleasant Plains 50-29 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 22.
The Rockets opened a narrow 26-12 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.
The Rockets pulled ahead of the Cardinals 44-21 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on January 14, Pleasant Plains faced off against New Berlin and Rochester took on Jacksonville on January 11 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.
