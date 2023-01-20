Rochester survives taut tilt with Springfield 45-44

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rochester didn't mind, dispatching Springfield 45-44 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 20.
The start wasn't the problem for Springfield, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Rochester through the end of the first quarter.
A half tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Springfield had a 32-31 edge on Rochester at the beginning of the final quarter.
The Senators had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Rockets won the session and the game with a 14-12 performance.
