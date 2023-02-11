Rochester knocked off Bethalto Civic Memorial 51-38 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The last time Rochester and Bethalto Civic Memorial played in a 57-54 game on February 12, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on February 3, Rochester squared off with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

