Rochester overcomes Decatur Eisenhower in competitive affair 46-42

Rochester poked just enough holes in Decatur Eisenhower's defense to garner a taut 46-42 victory on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Rockets' shooting moved to a 30-18 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Rochester had enough offense to deny Decatur Eisenhower in the end.

