Rochester overcomes Decatur Eisenhower in competitive affair 46-42

Rochester poked just enough holes in Decatur Eisenhower's defense to garner a taut 46-42 victory on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Rockets' shooting moved to a 30-18 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Rochester had enough offense to deny Decatur Eisenhower in the end.

In recent action on November 30, Rochester faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield on November 30 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

