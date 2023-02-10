It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Rochester wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 58-54 over Jacksonville in Illinois boys basketball on February 10.

Rochester drew first blood by forging a 13-5 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.

The Crimsons bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 24-17.

Rochester jumped to a 40-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crimsons closed the lead with a 22-18 margin in the final quarter.

