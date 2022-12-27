Rochester knocks out victory beat against Rantoul Township 70-58

Rochester trucked Rantoul Township on the road to a 70-58 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
The last time Rochester and Rantoul Township played in a 47-42 game on December 28, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Rantoul Township faced off against Mattoon and Rochester took on Taylorville on December 17 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.
