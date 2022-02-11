Rochester delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Jacksonville 51-47

Rochester wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 51-47 victory over Jacksonville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Rockets moved in front of the Crimsons 9-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Crimsons climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 23-21 lead at half.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Rockets and the Crimsons locked in a 36-36 stalemate.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Rochester, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-11 final quarter, too.
In recent action on February 4, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Springfield Lanphier on February 1 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
