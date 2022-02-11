Rochester delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Jacksonville 51-47

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rochester wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 51-47 victory over Jacksonville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Rockets moved in front of the Crimsons 9-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Crimsons climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 23-21 lead at half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Rockets and the Crimsons locked in a 36-36 stalemate.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Rochester, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-11 final quarter, too.

In recent action on February 4, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Springfield Lanphier on February 1 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

