Robinson offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sullivan during this 61-27 victory in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 18.

Robinson drew first blood by forging a 19-8 margin over Sullivan after the first quarter.

The Maroons registered a 37-12 advantage at half over the Redskins.

Robinson charged to a 57-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 7-4 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

