Robinson designs winning blueprint against Charleston 78-62

Robinson trucked Charleston on the road to a 78-62 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.

The first quarter gave Robinson a 19-8 lead over Charleston.

The Maroons' offense charged in front for a 38-20 lead over the Trojans at the half.

Robinson charged to a 56-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans rallied with a 34-22 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Maroons prevailed.

