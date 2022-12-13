 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robinson designs winning blueprint against Charleston 78-62

Robinson trucked Charleston on the road to a 78-62 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.

The first quarter gave Robinson a 19-8 lead over Charleston.

The Maroons' offense charged in front for a 38-20 lead over the Trojans at the half.

Robinson charged to a 56-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans rallied with a 34-22 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Maroons prevailed.

The last time Robinson and Charleston played in a 75-61 game on November 30, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 6, Charleston squared off with Mahomet-Seymour in a basketball game. For more, click here.

