Robinson denies Charleston's challenge 75-61

Playing with a winning hand, Robinson trumped Charleston 75-61 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on November 30.

Charleston showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 23-18 advantage over Robinson as the first quarter ended.

A half tie at 37-37 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Robinson and Charleston locked in a 47-47 stalemate.

